Residents to have say on planning blueprint

Residents are being encouraged to have their say on a major plan which will help deliver thousands of new jobs and homes for Wigan borough over the next two decades.

The Greater Manchester Spatial Framework (GMSF) will help the area create more than 15,000 new jobs and almost 25,000 new homes in the years up to 2035.

This will be an important plan that will inform future planning decisions for the whole of Greater Manchester Deputy leader Coun David Molyneux

The strategic plan sets out how the 10 councils in Greater Manchester, including Wigan Council, will deliver economic growth over the next 20 years and was approved by council leaders last week.

The draft plan outlines where new homes and transport infrastructure will be built and new employment land created.

For Wigan the GMSF will provide major new employment opportunities for people in the borough. Key proposals to boost jobs include:

* 95 hectares of new employment land at Junction 25 of the M6 at Bryn and Ashton which could create a projected 7,600 jobs;

* 43 hectares of new employment land at Junction 26 of the M6 at Orrell which could create a projected 3,400 jobs;

* Further new employment land along the East Lancs Road and M61 corridor which could create a projected 4,000 jobs;

* New locations for homes include sites in Astley and Boothstown, North of Mosley Common and South of Pennington in Leigh.

Along with growth in jobs and housing Wigan Council is committed to attracting investment in the borough’s infrastructure to ensure people can connect to the new employment opportunities.

Deputy leader Coun David Molyneux said: “It is crucial that local people engage with the consultation on the Greater Manchester Spatial Framework. This will be an important plan that will inform future planning decisions for the whole of Greater Manchester, including the borough of Wigan.

“It is my view that Wigan is the best strategically placed local authority in Greater Manchester. There will be significant economic growth coming our way in the decades ahead and we need to make sure our residents are able to share in that growth and seize those opportunities.

“It is also important that with growth in housing and employment Wigan borough is able to invest in its infrastructure and we will be working with our partners in Greater Manchester to ensure that significant investment in our transport links is delivered.

“We have HS2 coming to the borough and we want improved local infrastructure and better east-west connections, including HS3, to be delivered as well.”

Due to insufficient supply of brownfield sites in the borough to fully address housing and employment land demand greenfield land, including a small proportion of land (less than five per cent) in the green belt, is required.

However, the draft plan protects the vast majority of green belt in the borough and extends the green belt around Standish.

A series of drop-in sessions is being held for the public to find out more about the plan and to share their views.

They are: Wigan Town Hall Atrium, November 10 3pm to 7pm; Atherton Community School, November 15 4.45pm to 8pm; The Grange Centre, Winstanley, November 24 4pm to 8pm; and the Turnpike Centre, Leigh, December 8 3pm to 7pm.

Other drop-in sessions will be arranged.