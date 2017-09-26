Revealed: Cleanest and dirtiest eateries

Wigan’s eateries have enjoyed a stand-out summer after an impressive set of hygiene inspections turned up high marks.
Out of the 100 food establishments across the borough visited by health officials between July and August, 47 were awarded the highest possible rating of Five, or “very good.”
Venues such as the John Bull Chop House in Coopers Row and Toffee Rons located in The Galleries shopping centre were among places that achieved the best score.
Rachael Buckley, who recently transformed an old horse box into a mobile prosecco bar called The Bubbly Box, also saw her innovative venture get the top rating.
The Cherry Gardens, which became an internet sensation in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing, also received a surprise inspection, earning a “generally satisfactory” score of Three.
The pub on Wigan Lane made headlines and became a symbol of the borough’s defiance, after an image went viral of pub goers watching on calmly as bomb squads went to work at a nearby property on Springfield Street, in connection with the Manchester bombing.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, the borough narrowly avoided seeing the One Star venues hitting double figures, with nine establishments getting the second-lowest grade, meaning “urgent improvement” is required.
There were no Zero ratings for the months of July and August.
Businesses that serve food are rated on a scale of zero to five on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored, the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.
The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.
Establishments are also marked on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, layout, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.
Businesses are also marked on confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.
The latest hygiene ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of September.
FIVE STARS
Aldi, 641 Atherton Road, Hindley Green, Wigan, WN2 4SQ
Astleys Sandwich Bar & Delicatessen, 48 Higher Green Lane, Tyldesley, M29 7HG
Berts Homebake, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, M4
Bluebells Cafe, 69a Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DA
Co-operative Food, Manchester Road Astley, Tyldesley, M29 7BQ
Coffee Me, Mesnes Terrace Swinley, Wigan, WN1 1QB
Costa Coffee, Grand Arcade, Millgate, Wigan, WN1 1BH
Dean Wood Manor, Spring Road, Orrell, WN5 0JH
G H & J Hope, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, M46
Galloways, 33 Wallgate, Wigan, WN1 1BE
Galloways, 60 Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1HX
Greenhalgh’s, Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FF
Greenhalgh’s Craft Bakery Ltd, 93 Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DA
Greenhalghs, 58a Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1HX
Health Rack, 18 Makinson Arcade, Wigan, WN1 1PL
Heron Day Nursery, Brick Kiln Lane, Swinley, Wigan, WN1 1XH
Holly Tree Day Nursery, 9 Tracks Lane, Billinge, Wigan, WN5 7BL
Iceland, Templeton Road, Platt Bridge Wigan, WN2 5PD
Jay’s Cakes, Garswood Street Ashton-In-Makerfield, WN4 9AF
John Bull Chop House, 2 Coopers Row, Wigan, WN1 1PQ
Krumbs Cafe, 6 Rodney Street Wigan, WN1 1DG
Lakelands, 10 Grizedale Drive Ince Wigan, WN2 2LX
Maysons Foods, 156 Gidlow Lane Wigan, WN6 7EA
McColls, 58-60 Marsh Green Pemberton Wigan, WN5 0PU
McColls Retail Group, 79-81 Holmes House Avenue, Winstanley Wigan, WN3 6JA
McDonald’s, Gower Street, Wigan, WN5 9AD
McDonalds Restaurants Ltd, Yew Tree Way Stone Cross Park, Golborne, Warrington, WA3 3JD
MetroFresh Marus Bridge J & I, Kelvin Grove, Winstanley, Wigan, WN3 6SP
MetroFresh Shevington High, 148 Shevington Lane, Shevington, Wigan, WN6 8AB
Mr Chips & Cafe Select, 26 Hallgate, Wigan, WN1 1LR
Pandora’s Cakes, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WA3
Parsons Walk Nursery, 33 Parsons Walk, Wigan, WN1 1RU
St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School, Holmes House Avenue Wigan, WN3 6EE
St Georges Nursing Home, Windsor Street, Whelley, Wigan, WN1 3TG
Susie’s Sweet Stall, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN4
Sutcliffe Foods, 3m Market Hall Wigan, WN1 1PX
Texaco Service Station, 276 Atherton Road, Hindley Wigan, WN2 3XD
The Bubbly Box, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN5
The Lion Inn, 23-25 Bolton Road, Atherton, Manchester, M46 9JG
The Mountain Dew, 23-25 Market Street Atherton, Manchester, M46 0DW
The Old Rectory Rest Home, 195 Wigan Road, Standish, Wigan, WN6 0AE
Three Tipsy Mates, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN6
Toffee Rons, The Galleries, Wigan, WN1 1AL
Try Nutrition, Montrose Avenue, Wigan, WN5 9XL
Village Day Nursery, Crooke Road, Standish Lower Ground, Standish, Wigan, WN6 8LR
Yates Greer, 83 Market Street, Atherton, Manchester, M46 0DA
YMCA (Ashton, Wigan & District), Hilton Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield, Wigan, WN4 8PD
FOUR STARS
Astley Service Station, East Lancashire Road, Tyldesley, Manchester, M29 7HX
Atherton Post Office, 116-118 Market Street, Atherton, Manchester, M46 0NS
Back 2 Eden Nutrition, Leeds Street, Wigan, WN3 4BW
Bill’s Fry Inn, 105 Scholes, Wigan, WN1 3SD
Carol’s Celebration Cake, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, M46
Country Larder, The Galleries, Wigan, WN1 1QF
Freeze Factory, 68 Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DP
George Wilson (Pemberton) Ltd, Sherwood Drive, Norley, Wigan, WN5 9QX
Haigh Hall Hotel, School Lane, Haigh, Wigan, WN2 1PE
Hindley Green Supper Bar, 550 Atherton Road, Hindley Green, Wigan, WN2 4SJ
Home Bargains, Templeton Road, Platt Bridge, Wigan, WN2 5PD
Lidl UK GmbH, 2 Chatsworth Street, Wigan, WN5 8BQ
Mesnes Convenience Store, 29-31 Mesnes Roadm Wigan, WN1 2DG
Mr Wangs Restaurant, 70 Frog Lane, Wigan, WN1 1HG
News and Booze, 451 Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, Wigan, WN2 5TL
Ovendoor, New Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1PX
Pat Moffatt, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN1
Pemberton Fish Bar, 613 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8AG
Rosebridge Private Day Nursery Ltd, Holt Street, Ince, Wigan, WN1 3HJ
Sandwich Bar, 140 Leigh Road, Leigh, WN7 1SJ
Sunbeams Day Nursery, 23 Bolton Old Road, Atherton, Manchester, M46 9DF
The Old Courts, Crawford Street, Wigan, WN1 1NA
Top Way, 52 Carr Lane, Wigan, WN3 5ND
Windsor House Residential Home, 209 Wigan Road, Standish, Wigan, WN6 0AE
THREE STARS
Aspull Village Stores, Scot Lane, Aspull, Wigan, WN2 1XW
Cafe Life, Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan, WN5 0UH
Casino De Cuba, 15 Millgate, Wigan, WN1 1YB
Gaskells Fish and Chips, 156 St James Road, Orrell, Wigan, WN5 7AA
Greyhound Hotel / Sporting Lodge Inns, Warrington Road, Leigh, WN7 3XQ
Leigh Road Convenience Store, 14 Leigh Road, Leigh, Wigan, WN7 1RX
Lowton Meats, 218 Slag Lane, Lowton, Warrington, WA3 2EZ
Mill St General Store, 15 Mill Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield, Wigan, WN4 9HP
Picasso Pizza, King Street West, Wigan, WN1 1LP
The Cherry Gardens, 263 Wigan Lane, Wigan, WN1 2NT
The Lock, 6-8 Twist Lane, Leigh, WN7 4DA
TWO STARS
Fortune Store, 301-305 Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 9DN
Green Cardamom, 4 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield, Wigan, WN4 9BJ
Italiano, 142 Bolton Road Atherton Manchester, M46 9LF
Katie’s Kitchfix, Bolton Road, Atherton, M46 9JQ
Kings Kebab, 34 King Street Wigan, WN1 1BS
Miners Arms, 371 Manchester Road, Astley, Manchester, M29 7DX
Pepe’s Ice Cream, 131 Harris Street, St Helens, WA10 2NR
Pizza Pizza, 40 Carr Lane, Worsley Mesnes, Wigan, WN3 5ND
Tamarind Table, Mealhouse Lane, Atherton, Manchester, M46 0DR
ONE STAR
Aroma, 113 High Street, Golborne, WA3 3TG
Century City, 110-112, Shuttle Street, Tyldesley, Manchester, M29 8BS
Delicious, 56 Victoria Street, Wigan, WN5 9BL
Emzy, 173 Manchester Road, Ince, WN2 2JA
Harrow Inn, Edge Green Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield, Wigan, WN4 8YE
Mediterranean Fish Bar, 124-126 Market Street, Atherton, Manchester, M46 0DX
Revive Sandwich Bar, 77 Newton Road, Lowton, Warrington, WA3 1EL
Sizzlers, 11 Leigh Road, Leigh, WN7 1QZ
Super Snax Sandwich Bar, 373a Manchester Road, Astley, Tyldesley, M29 7DX
