Revealed: Cleanest and dirtiest eateries

Wigan’s eateries have enjoyed a stand-out summer after an impressive set of hygiene inspections turned up high marks.

Out of the 100 food establishments across the borough visited by health officials between July and August, 47 were awarded the highest possible rating of Five, or “very good.”

Venues such as the John Bull Chop House in Coopers Row and Toffee Rons located in The Galleries shopping centre were among places that achieved the best score.

Rachael Buckley, who recently transformed an old horse box into a mobile prosecco bar called The Bubbly Box, also saw her innovative venture get the top rating.

The Cherry Gardens, which became an internet sensation in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing, also received a surprise inspection, earning a “generally satisfactory” score of Three.

The pub on Wigan Lane made headlines and became a symbol of the borough’s defiance, after an image went viral of pub goers watching on calmly as bomb squads went to work at a nearby property on Springfield Street, in connection with the Manchester bombing.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the borough narrowly avoided seeing the One Star venues hitting double figures, with nine establishments getting the second-lowest grade, meaning “urgent improvement” is required.

There were no Zero ratings for the months of July and August.

Businesses that serve food are rated on a scale of zero to five on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored, the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.

Establishments are also marked on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, layout, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Businesses are also marked on confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

The latest hygiene ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of September.

FIVE STARS

Aldi, 641 Atherton Road, Hindley Green, Wigan, WN2 4SQ

Astleys Sandwich Bar & Delicatessen, 48 Higher Green Lane, Tyldesley, M29 7HG

Berts Homebake, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, M4

Bluebells Cafe, 69a Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DA

Co-operative Food, Manchester Road Astley, Tyldesley, M29 7BQ

Coffee Me, Mesnes Terrace Swinley, Wigan, WN1 1QB

Costa Coffee, Grand Arcade, Millgate, Wigan, WN1 1BH

Dean Wood Manor, Spring Road, Orrell, WN5 0JH

G H & J Hope, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, M46

Galloways, 33 Wallgate, Wigan, WN1 1BE

Galloways, 60 Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1HX

Greenhalgh’s, Elliott Street, Tyldesley, M29 8FF

Greenhalgh’s Craft Bakery Ltd, 93 Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DA

Greenhalghs, 58a Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1HX

Health Rack, 18 Makinson Arcade, Wigan, WN1 1PL

Heron Day Nursery, Brick Kiln Lane, Swinley, Wigan, WN1 1XH

Holly Tree Day Nursery, 9 Tracks Lane, Billinge, Wigan, WN5 7BL

Iceland, Templeton Road, Platt Bridge Wigan, WN2 5PD

Jay’s Cakes, Garswood Street Ashton-In-Makerfield, WN4 9AF

John Bull Chop House, 2 Coopers Row, Wigan, WN1 1PQ

Krumbs Cafe, 6 Rodney Street Wigan, WN1 1DG

Lakelands, 10 Grizedale Drive Ince Wigan, WN2 2LX

Maysons Foods, 156 Gidlow Lane Wigan, WN6 7EA

McColls, 58-60 Marsh Green Pemberton Wigan, WN5 0PU

McColls Retail Group, 79-81 Holmes House Avenue, Winstanley Wigan, WN3 6JA

McDonald’s, Gower Street, Wigan, WN5 9AD

McDonalds Restaurants Ltd, Yew Tree Way Stone Cross Park, Golborne, Warrington, WA3 3JD

MetroFresh Marus Bridge J & I, Kelvin Grove, Winstanley, Wigan, WN3 6SP

MetroFresh Shevington High, 148 Shevington Lane, Shevington, Wigan, WN6 8AB

Mr Chips & Cafe Select, 26 Hallgate, Wigan, WN1 1LR

Pandora’s Cakes, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WA3

Parsons Walk Nursery, 33 Parsons Walk, Wigan, WN1 1RU

St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School, Holmes House Avenue Wigan, WN3 6EE

St Georges Nursing Home, Windsor Street, Whelley, Wigan, WN1 3TG

Susie’s Sweet Stall, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN4

Sutcliffe Foods, 3m Market Hall Wigan, WN1 1PX

Texaco Service Station, 276 Atherton Road, Hindley Wigan, WN2 3XD

The Bubbly Box, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN5

The Lion Inn, 23-25 Bolton Road, Atherton, Manchester, M46 9JG

The Mountain Dew, 23-25 Market Street Atherton, Manchester, M46 0DW

The Old Rectory Rest Home, 195 Wigan Road, Standish, Wigan, WN6 0AE

Three Tipsy Mates, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN6

Toffee Rons, The Galleries, Wigan, WN1 1AL

Try Nutrition, Montrose Avenue, Wigan, WN5 9XL

Village Day Nursery, Crooke Road, Standish Lower Ground, Standish, Wigan, WN6 8LR

Yates Greer, 83 Market Street, Atherton, Manchester, M46 0DA

YMCA (Ashton, Wigan & District), Hilton Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield, Wigan, WN4 8PD

FOUR STARS

Astley Service Station, East Lancashire Road, Tyldesley, Manchester, M29 7HX

Atherton Post Office, 116-118 Market Street, Atherton, Manchester, M46 0NS

Back 2 Eden Nutrition, Leeds Street, Wigan, WN3 4BW

Bill’s Fry Inn, 105 Scholes, Wigan, WN1 3SD

Carol’s Celebration Cake, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, M46

Country Larder, The Galleries, Wigan, WN1 1QF

Freeze Factory, 68 Market Street, Atherton, M46 0DP

George Wilson (Pemberton) Ltd, Sherwood Drive, Norley, Wigan, WN5 9QX

Haigh Hall Hotel, School Lane, Haigh, Wigan, WN2 1PE

Hindley Green Supper Bar, 550 Atherton Road, Hindley Green, Wigan, WN2 4SJ

Home Bargains, Templeton Road, Platt Bridge, Wigan, WN2 5PD

Lidl UK GmbH, 2 Chatsworth Street, Wigan, WN5 8BQ

Mesnes Convenience Store, 29-31 Mesnes Roadm Wigan, WN1 2DG

Mr Wangs Restaurant, 70 Frog Lane, Wigan, WN1 1HG

News and Booze, 451 Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, Wigan, WN2 5TL

Ovendoor, New Market Street, Wigan, WN1 1PX

Pat Moffatt, Private address: registered with Wigan local authority, WN1

Pemberton Fish Bar, 613 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8AG

Rosebridge Private Day Nursery Ltd, Holt Street, Ince, Wigan, WN1 3HJ

Sandwich Bar, 140 Leigh Road, Leigh, WN7 1SJ

Sunbeams Day Nursery, 23 Bolton Old Road, Atherton, Manchester, M46 9DF

The Old Courts, Crawford Street, Wigan, WN1 1NA

Top Way, 52 Carr Lane, Wigan, WN3 5ND

Windsor House Residential Home, 209 Wigan Road, Standish, Wigan, WN6 0AE

THREE STARS

Aspull Village Stores, Scot Lane, Aspull, Wigan, WN2 1XW

Cafe Life, Loire Drive, Robin Park, Wigan, WN5 0UH

Casino De Cuba, 15 Millgate, Wigan, WN1 1YB

Gaskells Fish and Chips, 156 St James Road, Orrell, Wigan, WN5 7AA

Greyhound Hotel / Sporting Lodge Inns, Warrington Road, Leigh, WN7 3XQ

Leigh Road Convenience Store, 14 Leigh Road, Leigh, Wigan, WN7 1RX

Lowton Meats, 218 Slag Lane, Lowton, Warrington, WA3 2EZ

Mill St General Store, 15 Mill Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield, Wigan, WN4 9HP

Picasso Pizza, King Street West, Wigan, WN1 1LP

The Cherry Gardens, 263 Wigan Lane, Wigan, WN1 2NT

The Lock, 6-8 Twist Lane, Leigh, WN7 4DA

TWO STARS

Fortune Store, 301-305 Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 9DN

Green Cardamom, 4 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield, Wigan, WN4 9BJ

Italiano, 142 Bolton Road Atherton Manchester, M46 9LF

Katie’s Kitchfix, Bolton Road, Atherton, M46 9JQ

Kings Kebab, 34 King Street Wigan, WN1 1BS

Miners Arms, 371 Manchester Road, Astley, Manchester, M29 7DX

Pepe’s Ice Cream, 131 Harris Street, St Helens, WA10 2NR

Pizza Pizza, 40 Carr Lane, Worsley Mesnes, Wigan, WN3 5ND

Tamarind Table, Mealhouse Lane, Atherton, Manchester, M46 0DR

ONE STAR

Aroma, 113 High Street, Golborne, WA3 3TG

Century City, 110-112, Shuttle Street, Tyldesley, Manchester, M29 8BS

Delicious, 56 Victoria Street, Wigan, WN5 9BL

Emzy, 173 Manchester Road, Ince, WN2 2JA

Harrow Inn, Edge Green Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield, Wigan, WN4 8YE

Mediterranean Fish Bar, 124-126 Market Street, Atherton, Manchester, M46 0DX

Revive Sandwich Bar, 77 Newton Road, Lowton, Warrington, WA3 1EL

Sizzlers, 11 Leigh Road, Leigh, WN7 1QZ

Super Snax Sandwich Bar, 373a Manchester Road, Astley, Tyldesley, M29 7DX