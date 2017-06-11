RL trio’s rape trial halts for months

The rape trial of two current and one past Wigan Warriors Academy players has been adjourned for five months.

A jury had been sworn in and the prosecution had made its opening statement at Bolton Crown Court this week before a request from the defence was made for a delay.

The judge discharged the jury, set a further hearing date for July 7 but fixed a new date for the trial to resume in front of a new jury on November 15.

In the dock are 19-year-old Declan O’Donnell, of Concorde Avenue, Hawkley Hall, Lewis Heckford, 20, of Malvern Mews, Wakefield, and former academy player Bradley Lawrence, 22, of Causeway Road, Seaton, Workington.

Each are charged with one count of rape. O’Donnell also faces two counts of sexual assault. All three were bailed.