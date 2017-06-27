Road blocked after crash involving three cars

Three people have been injured in a crash involving several cars on a busy road.

The emergency services were called to Hall Lane in Aspull after three cars collided at around 3.15pm today.

It involved a Mazda 3 TS, a Renault Clio and a Ford Fiesta.

Hall Lane was blocked due to the collision and had to be closed from its junction with Bolton Road in Aspull.

Two people were being taken to Wigan Infirmary by ambulance - one with chest pain and possible spinal injuries and another with chest injuries and back pain.

Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

A third person complained of neck pain but planned to make their own way to hospital.

The police and ambulance service remained on Hall Lane at 5pm.