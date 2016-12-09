Road blocked after three vehicles collide

A busy Wigan road has been blocked by a collision involving three vehicles.
Police were called to Gathurst Road in Orrell just after 7.20am on Friday December 9.
Local reports suggest a lorry has collided with the garden wall of a house, though this has not yet been confirmed by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).
The incident has blocked Gathurst Lane although one lane heading towards Shevington is still open.
No-one has been injured in the collision.
Almost Done!
Registering with Wigan Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.