Road blocked after three vehicles collide

A busy Wigan road has been blocked by a collision involving three vehicles.

Police were called to Gathurst Road in Orrell just after 7.20am on Friday December 9.

Local reports suggest a lorry has collided with the garden wall of a house, though this has not yet been confirmed by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

The incident has blocked Gathurst Lane although one lane heading towards Shevington is still open.

No-one has been injured in the collision.