Road closed after man seriously injured in crash

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a car crash this morning.

The emergency services were called to Scholefield Lane, at the junction with Bryham Street in Scholes, at 9.45am.

A white Toyota Estima had been in a collision with two other vehicles.

A man in his mid 50s was taken to Wigan Infirmary by ambulance for treatment to his injuries, which were described as serious.

Scholefield Lane remained closed to traffic at lunchtime.