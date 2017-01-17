Road closed after man seriously injured in crash

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a car crash this morning.
The emergency services were called to Scholefield Lane, at the junction with Bryham Street in Scholes, at 9.45am.
A white Toyota Estima had been in a collision with two other vehicles.
A man in his mid 50s was taken to Wigan Infirmary by ambulance for treatment to his injuries, which were described as serious.
Scholefield Lane remained closed to traffic at lunchtime.
