Road closure after car overturns

A road has been closed after a collision caused a car to overturn.

Police were called to St James Road in Orrell at around 8.50am this morning (Tuesday) to reports of a road collision.

Two cars had collided and caused one of them, a red Ford Galaxy, to flip over.

Pictures show the car on its side and blocking both lanes.

There were no serious injuries sustained during the incident.

The road currently remains closed while authorities deal with the scene.