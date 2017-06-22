Road closure after van knocks down cyclist

A busy Wigan road has been closed after a van knocked down a cyclist in Shevington.

Police were called to Gathurst Lane at around 4pm to reports a collision between a van and a female cyclist.

An air ambulance was reportedly also scrambled to the scene.

The woman suffered head injuries during the incident, but the extent of her injuries are not yet known.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that Gathurst Lane is currently closed between the junctions of Miles Lane and Vicarage Lane while paramedics attend the scene.