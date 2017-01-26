Road reopen after early morning crash

Rectory Lane in Standish was temporarily closed this morning after a road accident.

Police were called to a two vehicle collision shortly after 5am this morning (Thursday).

The accident involved a blue Peugeot 307 and a silver Toyota Corolla.

The male driver of the Peugeot was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries, but both drivers were reported to be mostly unharmed.

The road was reopened shortly after 7:15am.