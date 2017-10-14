Robber targeted elderly war veteran in his home

A Second World War veteran has been left "shaken and scared" after being robbed in his own home.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the man, who is in his 90s, was targeted shortly before 10pm on Thursday.

He was closing the front door after saying goodbye to a friend who had just left his house on Mitchell Street, Newtown, when the door was pushed open by a man.

The pensioner was pushed to the floor and the man pulled his trousers, ripping them, and stole his wallet, which contained cash and his bank cards.

The man then fled. He was described as being around 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build, and he was wearing dark clothing.



Det Sgt Phil Housley, of GMP’s Wigan division, said: “This was a horrific incident, in which a war veteran who served on submarines in WW2 was targeted and robbed in his own home.



“He had just enjoyed a visit from a friend before he was confronted by a man who pushed his way into his house and forcefully robbed him.



“Fortunately, the victim wasn’t hurt but has been left shaken and scared in his own home. Please help us catch whoever did this by getting in touch with any information you have.”



Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7124 or 101, quoting incident 2354 of October 12, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.