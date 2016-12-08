Robbers armed with crow bars, claw hammer and knife leave couple terrified

An investigation has been launched after a man and a woman were threatened in their home in Wigan.

Just after midnight in the early hours of Thursday, December 1, a group of men smashed their way into an address on Oak Avenue, Abram armed with crow bars, a claw hammer and a large kitchen knife.

The group, who had thrown a dustbin through the living room window before breaking down the front door, threatened the man and woman who were inside and demanded cash.

Luckily the couple were able to escape from the intruders and barricade themselves in another room.

The men left the property having only taken a set of keys.

The offenders are described as a group of at least four, but possibly up to seven white men dressed in dark clothing with hoods, gloves and facemasks.

Detective Constable Chris Waddicar of GMP’s Wigan borough said: “This incident left a man and woman feeling absolutely terrified in their own home which is somewhere they should feel most safe.

“We have launched a full investigation and I would urge anybody with information that they think can assist us to please come forward.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 11 of 01/12/16, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.