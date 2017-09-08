Rockers hold gig for stricken pal

A group of rockers have raised more than £2,000 for the care of a pal who broke his back during a foreign holiday accident.

Grandad Stephen Moss was laid up in Rhodes Hospital after fracturing his lower spine in three places in a fall while on a break on the Greek isle with wife Deborah.

The 60-year-old is now, thankfully, home but is still in need of care.

Which is where friends of this rock music-lover known to all as Ozzy stepped in.

Rockers and bikers from across Leigh came together to gather some of the most prestigious metal bands in the country to raise funds for their friend, who is a well-known figure in the local rock scene.

Jan Hull, a self-proclaimed rocker also from Leigh, said: “Everyone knows Mossy in the rock world. We all know each other, it’s quite a close community. We all want to help each other out, it’s what we do.

“This could have happened to anyone and if it did, everyone would still help. Everyone thinks bikers or people with tattoos are a bit rough, but that just isn’t the case.”

The gig, called Ozzy Mossy Fest, took place at The 180 Club on Railway Road after a last-minute change of venue from The Colliery. An impressive line-up saw performances from famous names across the genre including popular tribute bands Black Zeppelin, The Scorpyons and Motorheadache.

Organiser Graham Lee also graced the stage with his band Roadhog, who are highly acclaimed on the borough’s rock scene.

He said: “I was hoping that we could reach two grand, but we’ve surpassed it and not used the auction items yet. I could not be happier with the entire team that helped me to do this.”

The auction lots included two pairs of tickets for Rockingham Festival in Nottingham.

Stephen and Deborah, from Leyland, had flown to Rhodes in June for a Rockers Reunited festival when he fell backwards down 10 steps at their Lindos Gardens apartment block. It then turned out that his holiday insurance didn’t cover medical flights home so family and friends raised thousands for him.