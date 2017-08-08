Roll up for UK’s largest meaty treat

Wiganers are known for their love of pies - but now they can enjoy what is believed to be the largest sausage roll in the UK.

Morrisons supermarkets in Ince and Leigh are now selling foot-long sausage rolls.

Weighing nearly half a kilogram, it is double the length and four times the weight of other sausage rolls available on the high street.

It went on sale yesterday and is freshly made by bakers at the supermarkets.

The seasoned pork meat and flaky pastry is served on a special tray - strong enough to hold its weight - rather than in a traditional paper bag.

Morrisons said it had created the foot-long sausage roll after requests from customers for a bigger version of the British classic.

It costs £1 and can be bought hot and ready to eat, perhaps shared with the family or by people with big appetites.

The sausage roll has been launched in time for the start of the football season.

Mike Drane, store manager at Morrisons in Ince said: “We sell hundreds of freshly baked sausage rolls a week but customers have asked for one that is even bigger. So we created this foot-long version.

“With the start of the football season approaching, we’re hoping our foot-long sausage roll will be making its way to the top of the snack league table.”

Northerners are known for their love of hot pastry snacks, but it is the pie with which Wigan is most associated.

The World Pie Eating Championship has been held in the borough since 1992.

Martin Appleton-Clare, from Shevington, retained his title as world champion and the coveted Bradley Piggins Trophy at the 2016 contest, which was held in December at Harry’s Bar.

In an exciting stunt, organisers sent a pie into space ahead of the competition.

The onboard footage of the pastry in orbit went viral, notching up millions of views by people around the world.