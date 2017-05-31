Rooftop bar plan approved

An expansion to one of Wigan’s most popular venues has been given the green light despite concerns voiced by a community group.

Owners of Revolution bar on King Street had submitted a bid for a new first floor bar along with a retractable roof in April.

The plans were approved by the town hall last week although the bar will have to gain an extra booze licence from the town hall before it can start trading.

Planning documents detailing the council’s decision reveal that the Wigan Civic Trust had “expressed concern” about the expansion as “King Street already poses an enormous problem in terms of drunkenness and public order.”

And it remains to be seen whether a bid to gain an extra alcohol licence will be successful given the council’s cumulative impact policy, meaning a default “no” stance is adopted to new applications.

Introduced in 2016, it has been designed to crackdown on anti-social behaviour and nuisance activity in the town centre.

But it has attracted criticism for implementing a one-size-fits-all approach to licensing objectives.

Applicants, such as Revolution in this case, must prove their proposals will not add to the current situation in terms of ASB and disorder, to gain a new licence.

Design documents previously submitted to the council say the stylish roof installation will be “simple and quick” to build as “the technology of these roofs has greatly advanced over the last few years with many bar and restaurant operators utilising these systems.”

And the decision notice states the glass roof “will not appear prominent or out of character with the surrounding area.”

The documents read: “The addition of the retractable roof is considered acceptable as the proposal will not have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

“The sale of alcohol will be addressed as part of any licensing application under separate legislation, therefore this consent does not give the applicant permission to sell alcohol within the first floor.

“As the bar area is to be extended the applicant will need to apply to for a new license to cover the upper floor.”