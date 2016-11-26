Rough-sleeping for charity

Two Cub Scout leaders will join kind-hearted fund-raisers swapping sheets for the streets and sleeping rough to help a homeless shelter.

David Simpson and John Worrall will brave freezing winter temperatures to learn what it is like to be without a roof over your head when they sleep rough for a night this weekend.

David, who leads the 5th Tyldesley pack, and his assistant leader John will bed down in the centre of Atherton to raise money to help the Atherton and Leigh Shelter for HoPe, which is based in the town.

The duo will join numerous other supporters of the night shelter on Saturday and Sunday raising money to ensure homeless people are not out in the cold this winter.

David and John, who are from Tyldesley and Mosley Common respectively, say they are keen to raise awareness of homelessness after seeing shocking figures about the rising numbers of people sleeping rough.

David, 28, said: “Shockingly, the number of people sleeping on our streets has doubled in just five years. This is totally unacceptable and something has to be done.

“When I saw the article about homelessness recently I was stopped in my tracks. You go to Manchester and city centres and see there are so many homeless people, you just wonder how they came to be in that position and how we can help.

“I think at this time of year it’s so easy to get caught up in Christmas and lose sight of what is important. We have so much yet there are people on our doorstep who have so little.

“The shelter gives homeless people a safe and warm place to sleep during the cold winter months and we just want to raise as much money as we can.”

David and John have set a target of £1,000 and have already managed to raise more than £700. David was spurred into action by a hard-hitting recent report from national charity Shelter warning 120,000 children faced without having a permanent home of their own this Christmas.