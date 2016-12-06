Rubbish fire at former garage

A large pile of rubbish caught fire inside an empty building at a former garage.

Firefighters were called to the blaze inside the ex-salesroom at the now-shut Browns Service Centre in Platt Bridge on Monday December 5.

It wasn’t a particularly large fire but we had difficulty getting access A fire service spokesman

The crews initially struggled to get into the locked building but eventually found an entry point and extinguished the flames.

The repair bays at the Templeton Road facility were not affected and the fire damage was contained to the rubbish and the room where the blaze started.

The crews were called to the scene at around 9pm and remained there for a couple of hours.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “It wasn’t a particularly large fire, just a quantity of rubbish inside the building, but we had difficulty getting access.

“There’s probably a small amount of damage to the entrance area of the building.”

No-one was inside the building and the key owner attended the scene.

Crews from Wigan and Hindley fire stations went to the incident.