Rugby legends are first celebrities to be in latest series of The Jump

Rugby stars Gareth Thomas and Jason Robinson are the first celebrities to be revealed as contestants in the latest series of Channel 4 winter sports show The Jump.

Robinson - who had a stellar career with the Wigan club and won the rugby union World Cup with England in 2003 - and former Welsh international Thomas, will be joined by Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews and model Caprice Bourret for the fourth series of the hit show.

The show’s third series, which averaged 2.3m million viewers, came under the spotlight this year as a number of contestants were left with injuries.

Former Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle was involved in a horrific crash which left her needing surgery on her spine.

And earlier this year former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding told how she was still “struggling” with her knee after suffering a ruptured ligament while taking part in the show.

The new series, presented again by Davina McCall, is expected to air in early 2017 and will be filmed over six weeks in Austria.

Channel 4 also revealed they have recommissioned SAS: Who Dares Wins for a third series which will be filmed next year.

Commenting on the renewal of SAS, head of specialist factual, John Hay, said: “I love this series - it pushes the limits of reality television, reveals a secret world, talks honestly about mental health, loss and modern masculinity, looks like a feature film, makes me laugh and cry and attracts a massive audience.

“And if that recipe doesn’t deserve a recommission, nothing does. I’m delighted it’s become a mainstay of the schedule - all credit to the brilliant team at Minnow who make it.”