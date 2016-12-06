Rugby player re-bailed after police incident

A rugby league player, arrested after an incident which left a policeman with a broken wrist, has been re-bailed.

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats hooker Scott Moore was detained following an incident in the early hours of October 14 that ended in a violent scuffle.

GMP confirmed a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and a serious police assault following a pursuit in Leigh which resulted in a police officer sustaining a broken wrist.

They added that the pursuit started on the East Lancashire Road at 3.55am after a Mercedes sports car was seen driving at speed.

The pursuit came to an end on Leigh’s Arrow Street where, following a significant struggle with officers, the was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.

He was released on police bail until December 3 and has now been re-bailed until March 10.

Wakefield confirmed at the time it was investigating an incident involving Moore.