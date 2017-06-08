Rush hour delays after car crash

Drivers and passengers escaped unscathed after a three-car collision in Wigan.
Rush hour traffic was disrupted on Friday morning when there was the crash between a Peugeot, Vauxhall Vectra and BMW at Wigan Lane’s junction with Milton Grove shortly after 8am.
Emergency services were called after it was reported that minor injuries had been sustained but a traffic officer reported back that all the occupants were “fine,” a police spokeswoman said.
Wigan Council staff were called to clear up debris.
