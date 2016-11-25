Rush-hour queues after parked car collision

A busy road in the middle of a village was blocked during the evening rush hour after a motorist collided with a parked car.

Police were called to Preston Road in Standish after the incident involving a Kia Picanto and a stationary Daihatsu Sirion at about 5.15pm on Thursday November 24.

The woman driving the Kia was checked by paramedics but suffered no major injuries in the collision.

The road was blocked for around 25 minutes and the stricken vehicles caused some disruption during the busy early-evening period.

One motorist who was stuck in the queues which developed told Wigan Today the centre of Standish was gridlocked.

No further action is being taken by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).