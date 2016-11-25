Sadness and dismay over vandalism

Damage worth hundreds of pounds was caused by a thief who targeted two neighbouring businesses.

Broken windows were found at both Run And Jump children’s indoor play centre and Floors 4 You on Caroline Street, Wigan.

Kyle Richardson manager at Floors4You

And when staff went inside, they discovered cash from the tills had been stolen.

Police were informed about the break-ins, which were thought to have happened at around 3am on Wednesday.

Regan Dixon-Tartt, who owns Run and Jump with her husband Steven Tartt, said: “The centre manager Eileen Bond went to open up on Wednesday morning and unfortunately when she arrived the front door had been smashed.

“She discovered that both tills had been broken into and taken.”

Two floats, each containing £50, were taken.

The centre, which opened three years ago, was not ransacked, but it could not open on Wednesday due to the damage.

Mrs Dixon-Tartt said: “I’m feeling very sad and very depressed.

“People coming in without your permission, to a place where you have put so much effort and so much money, and they walk in through the door and take whatever they want, is very upsetting.

“It’s upsetting for the staff as well.”

However, she said she was “really grateful” for all the support from customers.

The burglar also broke into neighbouring Floors 4 You.

Sales assistant Ryan Finch said: “A brick has been thrown through the window.

“We have gone through CCTV and it was a little after three o’clock in the morning. There was one guy with a hood up and trackies on and he has gone through and taken the till.”

The shop had to stay closed for three hours and it cost more than £300 to repair the damage.

The burglaries have been reported to the police and anyone with information is asked to call them on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.