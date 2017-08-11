Scarlett Fever death: “It could have been prevented” say parents of six-year-old

Parents of a six-year-old Wigan boy who died following an ear infection have criticised the medical action taken leading up to their son’s death.

Connor Horridge from Platt Bridge, tragically died at Wigan Infirmary from Scarlett Fever just a week before Christmas last year.

An inquest, led by Mr Timothy Brennan at Bolton Coroner’s Court, explored the possibility that clinicians missed signs of Septacaemia which resulted in Connor’s rapid decline and led to his untimely death.

Connor’s parents bravely questioned experienced medical practioners during the procedure, asking why their son had not had his blood tested earlier and why he had been allowed home multiple times despite his worrying symptoms.

A tearful Joanne Horridge, Connor’s mum, described the 10 days before his death on December 18 and how his condition worsened even though she was told by doctors that it was just a virus on four separate occasions.

“My beautiful six-year-old Connor has left me with cherished memories,” she said. “I feel it could have been prevented if he had been examioned properly - he would still be here.

“I think the hospital should test children’s blood. They don’t like doing it as it causes distress to a child- but my child was in distress for 10 days - he didn’t drink or eat.

“I will be in distress for the rest of my life.”

The inquest heard how Connor had been staying with his dad, Thomas Horridge, in Leigh on December 8 when he started complaining of ear ache.

Connor, who was usually a “cheeky little boy”, became very sleepy over the next few days and was vomiting “constantly”. On December 11, becoming increasingly concerned that the illness was not going to be shaken off, his parents took him for an assesment with GP Dr Gopal

At this stage, an assessment was carried out and Connor was deemed to be suffering from a viral ear infection, which is common in young children. The family were told to bring him back if the symptoms worsened.

(proceeding)