Scarlett’s design is a competition hit

A talented young graphic designer is enjoying the sweet sound of success after winning a contest to have her work used by BBC Radio One.

Scarlett Lowe, from Standish Community High School, was one of four pupils from across the country to triumph in the national Graphic Gathering competition.

The contest, set up by London’s iconic Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum, invited talented teenagers to come up with website and social media background designs for the pop station’s playlist introducing new music.

Competition entrants travelled to London to meet Radio 1’s design team before returning to the capital for a daunting final test of pitching the finished artwork to an expert panel at the world-famous museum.

The judges decided Swinley pupil Scarlett’s bright, colourful design was perfect for the teenage market the station was trying to capture and placed her work online for a week for thousands of music enthusiasts to see.

A delighted Scarlett, 15, said: “I was really pleased to win the Graphic Gathering competition, especially for such a big client.

“This opportunity has helped me with my GCSE coursework and I can use it in the future when I continue my studies in graphic design”

Design and technology teacher Shanice Welsh added: “We are really proud of Scarlett. She presented so confidently. Everyone was nervous about pitching but she was really brave and clear, which was so good to see.

“She also did incredibly well because some of the people involved in the competition were A-level college students who are 18.

“It has been a great experience for the pupils and they have loved it. It will also really them get into colleges and universities.”

Scarlett was one of 18 Standish CHS pupils from the year 10 gifted and talented group invited to take part in Graphic Gathering.

After heading to London to learn about the competition the participants spent around two months staying around after school to work on their designs.

Senior leaders then prepared the three Standish pupils shortlisted for the final nerve-racking pitch in the capital.

Scarlett’s winning design was made as energetic as possible to catch the eye of young internet browsers and also included the playlist’s slogan, the station’s logo and the word ‘journey’ within it.

Shanice said the school will definitely be involved with Graphic Gathering again next year, when the V&A will select a different high-profile client and brief for graphic designers to work on.