School applies to extend facilities

A town centre primary school has applied for planning permission to build an extension to ensure its pupils learn in less cramped surroundings.

St Oswald’s Primary School in the middle of Ashton has applied to Wigan Council for a new classroom and cloakroom.The single-storey extension, which would partly extend onto the current playground, has been requested as developers say the buildings are currently undersized for the number of youngsters being taught there. Manchester-based design and consultancy firm Arcadis submitted the application for the extra space, which will measure around 70 square metres and have a flat roof. Developers promise the new building will be entirely in keeping with the Council Avenue school. In the report the developers state: “We have drawn on our experiences within the education sector to provide the school with a usable and aesthetically-pleasing solution to address the current needs for increased teaching facilities and toilet accommodation at the school. “We believe that the proposals presented by this application for full planning permission are in keeping with the existing school buildings’ massing and architectural detailing, therefore we believe that this application should be approved by the local authority.” The existing access road to the school will be used during construction and there are expected to be no changes for pedestrians in the area. Some work on the playground to ensure level access to the new doors and on drainage will be required. It is the second time this year the school has been involved in a planning application after residents objecting to the scheme to bulldoze Ashton Town Hall and build a medical hub cited traffic and road safety for pupils and parents as reasons for their ultimately-unsuccessful attempts to stop the development. The decision on the extension, which has been delegated to Wigan Council officers, is expected to be given in the next fortnight. The plans were submitted in late December and the consultation on the proposal ran until January 11.