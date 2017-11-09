School bully leaves teen pupil badly bruised

A Wigan mum is demanding answers from a high school after she claimed it failed to notify her that her son was being bullied.



The woman’s 13-year-old son was left with severe bruising which covered his arm after he was punched repeatedly by a single bully at The Deanery High School.

The mother only found out what had happened when the boy unwittingly revealed the bruises, having tried to hide them for almost a week.

She was so horrified that she even reported the incident to the police after discovering what happened.

Now, she is questioning why teachers at the school on Frog Lane did not immediately spot her son’s ordeal despite the incident allegedly happening during a lesson.

“I can’t tell you how frustrated and angry I am,” she said.

“Parents send their kids to school thinking they are going to be safe, they don’t expect this to happen. This happened in a lesson, so how did the teacher not see it happen?”

She has called for drastic measures to make sure bullying like this would not happen again to her son.

“This is sickening. I just want this boy expelling because I am not allowing my son to go to that school after what he’s done.

“If it had been one punch and a little bruise I would not have made a big deal out of it. But this is an horrific injury covering his upper arm.”

She added: “My son is so traumatised. He’s a good kid, he’s popular, but he’s small, so that’s why he’s been targeted.

“The fact he has hidden it from me for a week is heartbreaking.”

The concerned mother also claimed the school knew days before her son admitted what had happened, leaving her frustrated by the initial lack of contact from the school.

“They might have just summised that my son had told me, but still not one teacher rang me about it. It could have been me that physically harmed him - not a bully - and yet the school haven’t questioned it at all. I just can’t believe the lack of response.”

She later stressed that she had since met with teachers at the school to discuss the situation.

Headteacher Janice Rowlands said that while the school could not comment on individual cases or the action taken on them, pupils’ well-being was the school’s primary concern.

She said: “As a school we take any accusation of bullying very seriously and have rigorous processes in place which are implemented by a very efficient and experienced pastoral team.

“Communication with school is very important in order to discuss any issues and ways forward. The processes we use have been complimented on their effectiveness by both parents and Ofsted.”