School celebrates top results in new GCSE grade system

Students, parents and staff at St Mary’s Catholic High School are celebrating achieving some excellent results in this year’s GCSEs.

This is the first time that students have sat the newly reformed GCSEs in Maths and English, which are graded 9-1 rather than the traditional A*-G.

The new exams are significantly more challenging; with more content with greater rigour.

But St Mary’s pupils appear to have taken all of this in their stride, with school officials saying today marks the culmination of five year’s hard work before taking the next steps in their life.

Among the highest achieving students were Kristian Wade, who achieved the elusive Grade 9 in Maths, English Language and English Literature, as well as six A*s in other subjects.

Fellow pupil Aimee Woodall also scored the highest grade in English Language and Literature. She also scooped seven A*s in her other exams.

These students are joined by Eleanor Crook, Victoria Dillon, Jack Hamer, Nieve Kavanagh, Mitchell Lever, Heather O’Donnell, Tess Pearson, Katie Proctor, Josie Rawson, and Matthew Winnard-Sivill, who all achieved at least 10A*/A grades.

One student, Caitlin Burke, overcame tragic personal circumstances to achieve stunning results. Caitlin’s mum sadly passed away in the middle of exam season after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.

But Caitlin still attended school every single day, sat all of her exams and was rewarded with nine A*-C grades, including an A in RE and Music.

A spokesman for St Mary’s said: “As well as being a day of joy and hope for our young people looking forward it is also a day of poignancy; we remember our friend and Year 11 student Caitlin Bradbury who sadly passed away on 26th April this year. Caitlin and her loving family will be remembered in all our thoughts and prayers today.”