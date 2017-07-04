School pals reach UK’s highest point

A pair of intrepid youngsters took it upon themselves to climb the highest mountain in the British Isles.

Emily Lyon and Ruby Fox scaled the heights of Ben Nevis in order to raise money for Cancer Research.

Emily Lyon and Ruby Fox on Ben Nevis

The duo completed their tough ascent on Saturday, having left school early on Friday to make the six-hour journey to the Scottish Highlands.

Donning hiking gear and Cancer Research shirts, they braved the elements and the treacherous terrain to complete the ascent in a gruelling 10 hours.

The 10-year-old girls, who attend Appley Bridge All Saints primary school, decided the expedition was the perfect way to raise funds after successfully hiking up other mountains purely for amusement.

Emily’s mum Nicola said: “Ruby has climbed Snowdon, and Emily has climbed Old Man on Coniston.

“They did that just for fun, and they wanted to do something bigger together.”

So one evening after school, the pair thoroughly researched several charities, and after collating information and statistics, earmarked Cancer Research as their charity of choice.

Nicola said: “They saw what the charity did, and what convinced them to pick Cancer Research was the statistics of how many people were affected by cancer.

“It’s a big thing in our family because my sister has had cancer.”

The proud mum added: “I hope they will be an inspiration to people. The girls made this decision on their own with no parental influence.

“I think with everything that is going on in the world at the moment, these girls are in inspiration to us all.”

Emily said: “It was fun but very tiring. We had to take a lot of breaks!”

She added: “It’s an incredible feeling to know you are doing something to help so many people.

“We both love the fact that we did this together as best friends.”

Ruby also expressed her delight at climbing Ben Nevis, meaning she had now achieved the incredible feat of having completed the Three Peaks Challenge, which requires participants to climb Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and Snowdon - the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales.

She said: “It was really fun. It was really tough, but I enjoyed it.

“We thought that Cancer Research was the best cause because a lot more people would donate.”

She even set her sights on a slightly more daunting challenge for the future.

“We ran into a couple of people who have climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. So we’re going to do some training and then try to do that.

“But I think we’re going to take a rest before we do anymore.”