School’s smart way to recycle uniforms

A Wigan school has launched a uniform swap scheme scheme to get pupils in the recycling habit and boost its renovation fund.

Pupils at Mab’s Cross Primary School in Standishgate have been donating their “grown out, not worn out” garments as part of Unicycle, to hand on reusable school uniforms to other children who have outgrown theirs.

The school said: “When your child grows out of any item of school uniform, as well as this being frustrating, you may not have anyone to hand them onto.

“The items will often be left in a cupboard until they are donated to a charity shop or thrown out. Wouldn’t it be better if we could pass these items onto other children in our school?”

Unicycle founder Marianne Kennerley said: “Standing in the playground one day, I realised that children grow at different rates.

“Within a short space of time there can soon be a surplus of barely worn uniforms that could and should be reused.”

Donations already made have been piled up into a mound, to help pupils visualise the impact of recycling.

Unicycle is part of a wider project called Inspired Play, launched by the school’s Parent Staff Association (PSA) to fund renovations such as “the most uninspiring playground in the world,” according to PSA chair Janet Pennington.

“The school has no green area at all for the children to play, and the main view is the Tesco roof,” she said of the sloped asphalt playground, which will cost over £5,000 to renovate.

Local companies are set to get involved too in the new year by funding parts of the new playground. Mab’s Cross is hoping Unicycle will benefit parents and children, prevent waste landfilling, and ultimately help to save the planet.