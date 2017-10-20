School suspends headteacher after poor exam results

A secondary school headteacher has been suspended after an investigation was launched into its poor performance.

The chairman of governors at Haydock High School told parents in a letter that Ian Murphy “will not be in school for a period of time”.

Cameron Sheeran, principal of nearby Cowley International College, will take temporary charge.

Haydock High’s recent GCSE results were “well below average”.

The Clipsley Lane school had the second worst results in the borough.

A recent Ofsted inspection found the school “requires improvement”.

A St Helens Council spokesman said: “The council can confirm that Haydock High School is currently under interim leadership pending an investigation into the school’s performance.

“We want to reassure parents and guardians that the matter does not relate to safeguarding.”

The most recent Ofsted report gave the school the second lowest rating in all four categories.

Mr Murphy joined the school in January 2015.