Search on for the borough’s best neighbours

A competition has been launched to crown Wigan’s best good neighbour

Age UK Wigan Borough, in partnership with the Wigan and Leigh Observers, wants to find someone who goes over and above to make a difference to a person’s life or to the community as a whole.

This could be a friend, a relative, a volunteer or a neighbour – and it can be a big or small good deed – from helping someone with their shopping, popping in for a cup of tea, running a community group or generally looking out for someone in their neighbourhood.

Chief officer for Age UK Wigan Borough, John McArdle, said: “There are so many people doing wonderful things for others in the borough and we really want to hear about them.

“The Good Neighbour competition is a great way to show what a supportive community we live in and gives people a chance to thank someone in their life who has help them, or share how they have helped someone else.

“Age UK Wigan Borough is a Good Neighbour to more than 8,000 people across the borough every year, helping to support people in later life with our support, services and advice.

“We exist to support people to live happy and fulfilled lives – and we know that there are plenty of unsung heroes who are out there doing the same for their neighbours.”

Audrey Welsh, 74, Yvonne Lyons, 70, and Margaret Starkie, 74, are in a group of 14 or more friends who met as neighbours in 1969 and have been friends ever since.

Audrey said: “We’ve raised families together, our children all went to school together, we go on holiday together every year and now have grandchildren together. But what’s been most important is that we’re always there for each other.

“We have all had our ups and downs, but have been a big support for each other, whether it is laughing together, crying together or helping with practical things like shopping or picking the kids up from school.

“Being a good neighbour and being part of a strong community is so important. Wigan is a great place for that.”

If there is someone in your life who deserves recognition for all they do for you, someone else or the community, enter the competition and you could both win £25 high street vouchers courtesy of Age UK Wigan Borough.

To enter, tell Age UK Wigan Borough in no more than 200 words why the person you are nominating deserves to be crowned Wigan’s Good Neighbour, their name, how you know them and how they go over and above to make a difference to your life or to the community.

Send nominations along with your name and phone number to: goodneighbour@ageukwiganborough.org.uk or by post to: Good Neighbour Competition, 68 Market Street, Wigan WN1 1HX or make a nomination on Facebook by liking the Age UK Wigan Borough page and sending a private message.

The closing date is July 11, 2017; winners will be chosen by an independent panel of judges, the winner will be contacted on July 18 and announced in the Observer on July 25.

Both nominators and nominees must be happy to be photographed and named in the press and the judges’ decision is final.