Second arrest made in connection to pensioner’s death

Police investigating the murder of a pensioner have made a second arrest.

A 29-year-old man from Newton was arrested this morning on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He is currently in custody and will be questioned by detectives today.

It is related to the death of 71-year-old Richard Percival, who was known locally as Dickie.

He was discovered in a house on Dixon Avenue, Newton, on Friday after police received a call with concerns for his safety.

The cause of his death was found to be blunt force trauma to the back of the head.

A 17-year-old boy charged with murder and theft was due to appear before Liverpool Youth Court today.