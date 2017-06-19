See how pets were kept under wraps

Watch science (un)-fold as experts demonstrate a real animal mummy wrapping.

Experts are coming to the Museum of Wigan Life on Thursday for a talk on how mummies were bound in Ancient Egypt.

Using a soft toy, the scientists will replicated the herringbone wrappings of the sacred ibis mummies from the catacombs of Saqqara.

It follows the launch of the museum’s Animal Mummies Uncovered exhibition.

Tickets to the wrapping event are £5 each and include a complimentary glass of wine or beer. Doors open at 6.30pm on Thursday June 22. Places are limited so ring 01942 828128 or email wiganmuseum@wigan.gov.uk to book tickets.