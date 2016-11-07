Seedy massage parlour ordered to close

Town hall chiefs have ordered a seedy massage parlour which has sparked outrage by trying to open in a town centre to close down.

The authority told the owners of the venue in the middle of Leigh it does not have planning permission and should cease its use of the building.

The controversial business has been told it will have to submit a full application to trade from the address on Leigh Road.

The massage parlour’s unsubtle front display, which includes two huge red silhouettes of women and a list of services offered in large letters, has sparked both outrage and disgust from Leigh residents.

Wigan Council has also confirmed that Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has been informed about some of the concerns which have been raised.

Karl Battersby, director for economy and environment, said: “We are aware of the concerns that have been raised and have referred these on to the police.

“The premises does not currently have planning permission for this use. The owners have been contacted and requested to either cease the use, or submit a planning application.”

Furious residents concerned about the effect the massage parlour is having on the image of Leigh town centre contacted MP Andy Burnham with their concerns.

He responded on Twitter saying he would object strongly to any planning permission submitted to Wigan Council for the massage parlour and he believed it was unlikely it would be granted.

It is believed the venue is still in the process of being refurbished.