Senior ailments now beset younger people

Younger residents in the borough are undergoing treatment for conditions traditionally associated with older generations.

Latest figures from private health care provider Bupa suggests that those in the 25 to 45 age bracket in Wigan and Leigh are now undergoing procedures that have until now been largely the preserve of more senior citizens.

Haemorrhoids and varicose veins, knee joint disorders and back problems are among conditions being treated

Bad postures and lack of movement are taking their toll physically and mentally, with time spent sitting using mobiles and tablets, streaming boxsets or playing with the latest games console blamed for many of the issues.

Online searches on Bupa’s website for conditions associated with stress are also on the up. This rise is attributed to longer working long hours, busy schedules, and no ability to ever really switch off.

Bupa medical director Dr Steve Iley said that haemorrhoid removal and varicose veins were two of the most common procedures for 26 to 45-year-olds within the category of surgical heart and circulatory diseases.

And those in the 36 to 45-year-old category are also now the most likely to undergo knee and back procedures. Multiple arthroscopic knee operations and transforaminal epidurals for back problems were both in the top five most common procedures for this age range in 2015.

The analysis found that ‘Generation X, those born in the late 1960s to early ’80s, could effectively be renamed ‘Generation Stress, as modern lifestyles take their toll.