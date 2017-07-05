Sex offender returns to jail

A repeat sex offender has been sent back to jail after committing numerous crimes just weeks after his release.

Anthony Brown, 51, who last lived in Bond Street appeared before Wigan magistrates for a string of crimes, including not complying with the requirements of being on the sex offenders register. Perverted Brown was jailed for 16 weeks in October 2016 for making indecent images of a child. Following his release in January, he went to live at an address in Wilmslow Road, Manchester before moving back to Wigan to reside at the Bond Street flat.

The court heard how despite reminders from the police, Brown failed to notify the authorities of his change of address, which is an immediate breach of his regisration to the sex offenders list. The convicted sex offender also pleaded guilty to criminal damage after destroying his flat mate’s TV in a drunken revenge act.

Prosecutor Tess Kenyon told the court: “On March 10 Brown received a suspended sentence for previous breaches.

“He has previous convictions when he has been on the sex offendcers register. Mr Brown attended Leigh Police Station and volunteered that he had damaged his flat mates TV. He said he had been drinking and he was fed up that the victim was always getting the police to attend the address. The victim states that his TV had been in his room so it must have been someone who had access to the property.”

Bob Topping, Brown’s defending solicitor, argued that his client had “tremendous” problems with his feet which meant he was unable to travel into Wigan police station to notify them of his change of address. After pleading guilty to the two offences Brown also admitted to failing to show up to court and failing to comply with post-custodial supervision requirements.

For re-offending during a suspended sentence Brown was jailed for eight weeks and a further two weeks were added to his sentence for breaching the sex offenders register requirements. He was told that he would likely only serve half of his 10 week sentence.