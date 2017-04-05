Shop damaged after crash between car and van

A Wigan shop was damaged when a car crashed into it after colliding with another vehicle.

A black Mercedes car and white Vauxhall Vivaro van crashed at the junction of Darlington Street East and Manchester Road in Ince this afternoon.

The car then hit the front of a cycle shop.

The emergency services were called to the shop building shortly before 4.05pm.

No-one was trapped in the vehicles and paramedics were present to check the drivers.

There was damage to brickwork at the front of the shop and its signage.

The car was also badly damaged.