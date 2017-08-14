Shoplifter drove car at Asda staff

A shoplifter tried to run over shop workers TWICE after being caught stealing hundreds of pounds in alcohol for a party.

Mark Owen had intended to pay for the booze after walking into the Asda store, but seized the opportunity to make an impromptu theft after realising there were no security guards on the doors.

The Asda colleagues told a court how they feared for their lives after Owen dramatically swerved his car in their direction in an effort to speed away.

Pleading guilty at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to theft from a shop, driving dangerously and without insurance, the 31-year-old was narrowly spared jail for his shocking stunt.

The court heard that Owen, of Glendevon Close, Ince, had loaded a trolley with booze to the value of £132 for a party he was having that night.

But as he was preparing to checkout, Owen noticed there were no security guards manning the exit. A member of the probation services told justices: “He had the money to pay but saw the opportunity to get away with it. He was under a lot of stress at home and saw it as a way to save money.”

But as he swiftly made his way to the exit, an eagle-eyed member of staff became suspicious of his demeanour, and alerted the manager of the store.

The pair followed him outside, and asked to see his receipt as he was loading the stolen haul into the boot of the Vauxhall Corsa.

It was at this point Owen panicked, jumped into the driver’s seat and reversed rapidly as the staff stood at the tail of the vehicle. They had barely got to their feet when the car sped quickly in their direction again before making off.

Owen, a self-employed travel agent, had no alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of the offence. He was given a six month jail term, suspended for 12 months, disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Justices told Owen: “This is a very serious matter. You put two innocent people in a position where they could have been very seriously injured.”