Signal issue might be causing crashes at Marus Bridge junction

A quirk with the traffic lights at a controversial junction could be causing drives to accidentally turn into oncoming traffic.

The interesection of Poolstock Lane, A49 and Highfield Grange Avenue at Marus Bridge has recently undergone a £1.4m redevelopment which converted it from a roundabout to a traffic light-controlled crossroads.

But many drivers have complained about the new controls which they say have done little to ease queues at the busy junction while some fear this has led to drivers jumping red lights to get through.

But Winstanley resident Paul Shuttleworth believes that crashes are being caused because the right turn from Warrington Road onto Highfield Grange Avenue only has a filter on it when the traffic is queued.

This means drivers are turning when the lights are green, thinking their way is clear when traffic travelling along the A49 in the opposite direction may also be green.

He said: “I had a near miss myself and can see exactly why people are crashing.

“There is a sensor under the road so if there are more than two cars queueing to turn right it has different sequence to the lights.

“It is quite a nasty turn and because of the dip in the road you have to slow down but at the same time the lights at Sainsbury’s go green.

“They just come straight down now and because there is no roundabout to slow down for they are travelling at 30mph, sometimes faster, towards a green light when there are people turning right are still in the middle of the road.

“A green light does mean proceed with caution but because sometimes the light is filtered, drivers think they are safe to go. They will be able to slow down but avoid a crash.”

Paul will meet with representatives from the council and Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) to discuss his concerns later today.

Mark Tilley, assistant director for infrastructure at Wigan Council, said: “We are aware there have been some concerns expressed from residents recently about the junction following two collisions.

“We take these concerns seriously and are meeting with TfGM, who manage and maintain the traffic signals, and local resident Mr Shuttleworth this afternoon at the junction to discuss the issue in more detail and investigate possible solutions to help improve its operation.”