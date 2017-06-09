Singer Sam’s hometown gig on the dark side of the moon

A Wigan singer in a top tribute act to an iconic prog rock band has a simple message for music fans ahead of this weekend’s gig in the town: if you don’t turn up you will wish you were here.

Pink Floydian will perform at The Old Courts tomorrow evening having left audiences comfortably numb with their stunning renditions of the songs of David Gilmour, Roger Waters and co.

The group will play a two-and-a-half hour show taking fans on a journey through the band’s back catalogue with a special emphasis on the album Animals which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Prog fans can also expect plenty of well-loved tracks from the likes of Wish You Were Here and Division Bell as well as the centrepiece of the set: an extensive rendition of masterpiece concept album Dark Side of the Moon.

The gig at the Crawford Street venue will also be all the more special for the group as Sam James, one of the eight-piece outfit’s backing singers, is a Wiganer.

She said: “It’s fantastic to bring the show to my home town and to sing for my local crowd. I’m proud of what we have achieved in the last couple of years and the standard of performance that we deliver which continues to amaze and delight people.

“Any Floyd fans out there will not be disappointed.”

The band previously played Wigan last July and returns almost 12 months later having continued to cement its reputation as a top Floyd tribute group as well as boost its fanbase.

The group brings together fans of the prog group from across the North West, with musicians hailing from Oldham, Sale, Manchester and Wigan.

Pink Floydian play The Old Courts tomorrow evening, with doors at 7.30pm. Tickets are available on the door for £12 or in advance for £10 by visiting www.theoldcourts.com