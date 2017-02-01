Sir Bradley ready for Jump quest

Sir Bradley Wiggins insists he does not consider himself a favourite and is “not fussed about winning” as he gears up for celebrity winter sports contest The Jump.

The retired cyclist says he is planning to take the gruelling contest a day at a time and just hopes that he comes out the other side as a better skier.

He said: “I’m not sure if my competitiveness will come out, maybe when I get going, but I’m not going to lose any sleep over it. My goal is to just improve my skiing, I’m not fussed about winning.”

The former Tour de France winner, 36, said so far the training had not been too tough as he was used to the routine.

Sir Bradley, who is married to a Shevington lass and an avid Warriors fan, said: “I train most mornings and evenings, it’s keeping that routine that’s important to me. I don’t want to get fat and unfit, I’m really conscious of that.”

Rugby players Gareth Thomas and Jason Robinson (an ex-Wigan Warrior of course), footballer Robbie Fowler, gymnast Louis Smith, Taekwondo champion Jade Jones and paralympic medallist Kadeena Cox are also taking part in this year’s series.

Reality stars Spencer Matthews, Lydia Bright and Josie Gibson, comedian Mark Dolan, model Vogue Williams, model and entrepreneur Caprice and TV presenter Emma Parker-Bowles complete the line-up.

Wiggins said the fact that other sportsmen and women were competing was “a deciding factor” for him signing up but said he did not discount the other competitors, citing Made In Chelsea star Matthews as a threat.

He also said The Jump was the only reality TV show he would do, joking: “I definitely don’t fancy putting on any Strictly lycra and sparkles.”

The Jump begins on Channel 4 this Sunday.