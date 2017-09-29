Sir Bradley Wiggins going in circles at new gym

Cycling ace and adopted Wiganer Sir Bradley Wiggins is set to launch a brand new cycling centre in the town.

The retired Olympian will be appearing at Circle Cycling Studio in Standish next weekend to deliver a speech, dish out prizes and mark the official launch of the borough’s latest fitness experience.

Cath and Bradley Wiggins

The new venture is the brainchild of Sir Bradley’s wife Catherine, who studio manager Adam Lamb says wanted to set up her own spin class for some time.

“We’re based on a mezzanine floor above Heaven vs Hell Fitness, and Cath has had a good relationship with the owners,” Adam said.

Although now in its second week of trading after a soft launch, Sir Bradley will be attending Circle Cycling’s open day on Saturday to help entice more sporty Wiganers to give the new spin classes a try.

Adam said: “We’ve got a champagne and cupcake reception to get local people onto the premises to have a look at our studio.

“We just want everyone in the area to know who we are, where we are and what we do.”

On the day, Sir Bradley will present a raffle prize of three months unlimited gym membership and even some discounted bookings.

He will then go on to deliver a talk on the benefits on indoor cycling.

Adam, a 33-year-old from Orrell, added: “We are catered to all talent levels. We can do specific sessions for triathletes and serious cyclists, as well as spin classes for beginners.”

He spoke further about the unique benefits that Circle Cycling would offer Wiganers over other similar cycling classes.

“The studio is unique as it is set up in a particular way, to create a really good atmosphere during the high-energy workouts.

“The benefits of indoor cycling are huge because of the calories you burn and the cardiovascular improvements, and it also lowers your risk of heart disease.

“Come and try us, your first class is free!”

Fitness fanatics will be in the good hands of the core fitness team, including Adam, who has been a fitness manager and qualified personal trainer for over two years.

Sir Bradley was knighted in the 2013 New Year Honours for his incredible sporting achievements. He was the first British cyclist to win the Tour De France in 2012, and amassed five

Olympics gold medals throughout his fruitful career. He retired from the sport last December.

The 37-year-old now lives nearby with Wigan-born wife Cath, and is a huge Wigan Warriors fan, so much so that he holds a life-long club membership.

But perhaps his greatest accolade is having the World Pie Eating Championship silverware, the Bradley Piggins Trophy, named in his honour.

You can catch a glimpse of Sir Bradley from 4-6pm on Saturday at Unit 132, Bradley Hall Trading Estate, Standish.