Skip truck destroyed in suspicious blaze

A skip truck was destroyed by a fire which is being treated as suspicious.



Fire crews were called to the yard of a commercial premises on Little Lane at around 10.50pm on Wednesday.

They found a 7.5-tonne vehicle well alight and were unable to prevent it being completely destroyed by the blaze.

The owner was on site during the incident but told the firefighters he had not seen how the fire started.

The incident is being treated as suspicious and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have been informed.

Crews from Hindley and Skelmersdale fire stations were called to the incident and firefighters were at the scene for around an hour.