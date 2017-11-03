Smoke alarms warning after kitchen blaze

Firefighters have warned residents to check their smoke alarms after a householder had a narrow escape following a kitchen fire.

Crews from Hindley and Wigan fire stations were alerted after a chip pan, left unattended on a hob, caught fire at around 1am last night in Frederica Gardens, Platt Bridge.

Fire chiefs say though the house fitted with smoke alarms, none of them had working batteries.

Watch manager Mick Callan said: "It was fortunate that the man woke up when he did, just by chance, and called us out.

"If it had been a few minutes more then we could have been looking at a much more serious incident."

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using a hosereel managed to extinguish the blaze, which caused extensive damage to the kitchen at the house and smokelogged the rest of the property.