SNOW ALERT: Wintry weather warning issued for Lancashire

The Met Office has this morning issued a Yellow Warning of possible snow in Lancashire and the surrounding area.

Temperatures will plummet this week and rain will turn readily to snow even at low levels on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Met Office warning states: "Rain will turn to snow in places later on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

"This could bring accumulations of 4 to 8 cm across some hilly areas of northern England and Scotland, largely above 200-300 m, with as much as 15 cm possible above 300-400 m.

"Overnight Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, as snow peters out over Scotland, there is the potential for snow to settle to low levels.

"Please be aware of the risk of difficult driving conditions in some areas."