‘Some folk are criminals with no chance of redemption’ - police post after handbag stolen from church

Police in the borough have issued a strongly worded message to a thief who stole from a church volunteer.

Officers from the Wigan East Division posted the Facebook message yesterday branding the crook as “a degenerate” who had “no chance of redemption”.

It is not clear when the incident happened. The message read: “Some folk are criminals with no chance of redemption. After being given a warm drink by staff at Atherton Baptist Church one degenerate made off with a handbag.”

The post sparked outrages on social media.

Hayley Jane Wroth posted: “I actually love how police have outright called him a degenerate. Beautiful. Just beautiful.”

Terri Joynt added: “Lower than a snakes belly some folk, unbelievable!”

Dan Francis wrote: “The rotten swine. Goes somewhere seeking help and then robs a lady. Some people have no shame. Makes me sick.”

And Steve Sizer posted: “Wait till he rocks up at St Peter’s Gate. May the Lord not have mercy on him.”