Songwriter's powerful tribute to Manchester bomb victims

A Wigan musician is set to perform a tribute song which she has written in memory of the Manchester bomb victims.

Emily Bragg, 23, from Ashton, has written a ballad called “You and Me” as a tribute to the 22 people who lost their lives in Monday’s horrific terrorist attack.

The former Byrchall RC High School student will appear at “The Art of Tea” in Didsbury, along with a group of other musicians who are turning out to perform tonight (Thursday).

“Music is a big part of my life,” said Emily, who will next year train as a music teacher. “It was my own way of giving something back. I feel much the same as everyone, devastated.”

As a singer, pianist and guitarist, Emily studied music at Salford University and often spends time in Manchester to this day, regularly performing in the Didsbury cafe.

She added: “I wrote the song yesterday. I woke up in the morning and had a rush of inspiration. The words just flowed out. It’s the easiest song I have had to write in terms of inspiration.

“Songwriting all came about when I was younger. I was quite ill and it was the only way I could express myself. To write songs that mean something is the best way I can give something back.”