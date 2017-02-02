Special award for Wigan nurse

A Macmillan nurse who was instrumental in setting up an information and advice centre for cancer sufferers and their families in Wigan has received a prestigious award.

Janet Irvine, Lead Cancer Nurse at Wigan, Wrightington and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, has received the Henry Garnett Award in recognition of her work.

She started in the role in 2011 and has played a key role in designing the new Macmillan Information and Support Centre.

Janet is proud to manage the staff who run the centre and she still gives advice to ensure that the information and support needs of people affected by cancer across Wigan are being met.

Under her leadership, the centre has also just achieved the Macmillan Quality Environment Award, which is a framework to assess whether cancer care environments meet the standards required by people living with cancer.

Janet, who was a Macmillan Palliative Nurse for 18 years, said: “I am very proud of the Macmillan Information and Support Centre and I am delighted to receive an award in recognition of doing a job I love.

“This accolade reflects the hard work of the whole team.”

The new purpose-designed hub is based at the Cancer Care Centre at the Royal Albert Edwards Infirmary, with secondary sites at the Thomas Linacre Centre and Leigh Infirmary.

Since 2015 the service has had contact with, and supported, 3,000 people affected by cancer.

It has also accessed Macmillan grants worth £35,000 and also secured £115,000 in financial benefits, for local patients affected by cancer.

Richard Hunt, Macmillan Partnership Manager, presented the award to Janet.

He said: “Macmillan present this award to recognise the exceptional contribution that inspirational professionals, like Janet, make beyond their core professional role.

“Janet’s passion and enthusiasm for Macmillan and her dedication to ensuring everyone gets the right care and support they need, at one of the most difficult times they’ll ever likely face, shows that she is more than deserving.”

For support, information or if you have any questions, call Macmillan Cancer Support free on 0808 808 00 00 (Monday to Friday, 9am–8pm) or visit www.macmillan.org.uk