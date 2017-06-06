Sports car stolen during masked raid

Balaclava-clad thieves broke into a Wigan home and stole an expensive sports car as a suspected wave of break-ins continues to blight the borough.

The balaclava-clad thieves made off with the blue Honda Civic Type R after breaking their way into the property in Sibley Avenue, Ashton, on Tuesday, May 30.

Honda Type R

Keys to a Mini Cooper and a BMW motorcycle were also taken, but these vehicles were left behind.

CCTV images captured the terrifying moment that the robbers crept up on the house and peered through the windows, before tampering with the cameras after realising they were being watched.

Homeowner Laura Clee said husband John had only purchased the high-powered sports car, worth £29,000, just three months earlier.

Nobody was home at the time of the incident, but the family were still left shaken.

“It’s left us feeling sick, worried, anxious and angry,” the 47-year-old said.

“We must have been followed one night because we live in a cul-de-sac, and you wouldn’t know the car was there otherwise.”

Laura added: “It’s awful, it’s been constantly playing on my mind.”

The thieves made their way to the back of the house and broke in via the rear conservatory, before taking all the keys in the house and a handbag.

A crash helmet was left thrown on the driveway after attempts to steal the motorbike were unsuccessful.

Laura believed the culprits were part of a sophisticated operation because other expensive household items were not taken.

“We have an iMac computer and a large curved TV, but they’ve not touched them. They’ve just took all our keys instead.”

She added: “During the following few nights, cars have reportedly been stolen again from the Haydock, Lowton and Wigan areas and there is a lot of chatter on Facebook.

“It’s definitely the same gang. Their descriptions are the same, as is there M.O. (Modus operandi) of targeting high-powered cars.”

Now the family are appealing for information from the public after police investigations appear to have so far come up short.

Laura said: “They are not your everyday cars, it’s only a niche group who own them. Somebody must recognise them.

“These people need to be caught as they are wreaking havoc in the area, and not enough seems to be being done about it.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7292 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.