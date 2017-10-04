Star baker Mark's delight

Top chef and restaurateur Mark Birchall has star quality - Michelin Star quality.

The chef patron has gone from washing up in a local pub as a teenager to scooping a Michelin Star, just months after opening new Lancashire venue Moor Hall.

Mark, a former Runshaw College student, who was born in Adlington, declared his joy via Twitter saying: “What a day. Our formidable team. We have done it. The start of our journey...”

Rebecca Burr, Editor of the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland 2018, praised both Mark and the county saying: “Lancashire produces some world-class ingredients and Mark Birchall uses some of these beautifully at Moor Hall. It’s a real star of the West Lancashire dining out scene.”

The Guide praised Mark’s “ambitious project” at Moor Hall.

Mark’s impressive CV over the past 15 years includes top roles at outstanding venues.

Most recently he was Executive Chef at the two Michelin Star L’Enclume in Cartmel in Cumbria. He has also worked at the county’s other one Michelin star venue Northcote Manor,at Langho, near Preston.

In 2011 he gained recognition when he won the Roux Scholarship, the premier competition for chefs in the UK. He has also worked at El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, a three Michelin Star restaurant owned by the Roca Brothers, twice voted the world’s best restaurant.

Mark fulfilled his ambition to run his own restaurant by going into into business with Hall owners Andy and Tracey Bell.

The couple purchased the historic 16th century Grade II listed building, which is set in five acres of land at Aughton, near Ormskirk, in 2015.

Mark’s style is described as “modern British cuisine, wherever possible using produce grown on site or from local suppliers. Now foodie Wiganers, eager to try out a Michelin restaurant can see for thmselves how good it is.