Stranded lorry causes traffic chaos

Commuters faced delays after a lorry was stranded near a railway bridge.

Police were called to Gathurst Road at around 9am this morning, Monday, following reports a HGV had got stuck under the low railway bridge.

It turned out the lorry wasn’t stuck but had stopped just before the bridge. Traffic was forced to wait while the driver struggled to reverse and turn the lorry around, blocking the road and causing queues in both directions.

One angry motorist stuck in the chaos said: “I don’t know what it is with these lorries. Can they not read low bridge signs. They are always going down that road and either getting stuck under the bridge or causing traffic carnage having to do 30 point turns. Perhaps some bigger signs are needed!”